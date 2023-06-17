Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $930,908.28 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $46.63 million and $930,908.28 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,544.37 or 1.00001663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002477 BTC.

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04821967 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $903,659.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

