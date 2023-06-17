Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock Position Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp comprises approximately 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 10.90% of Orange County Bancorp worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.