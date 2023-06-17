Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Oracle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

