Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

