Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Open Lending Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.24.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

