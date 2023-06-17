ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 10,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 375,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13.

ON24 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONTF opened at $8.55 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.