OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $79.36 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.