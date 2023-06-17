Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Financial Analysis

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software -36.57% -55.52% -26.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -4.72 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.28 -$114.13 million ($1.69) -3.44

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oculus VisionTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oculus VisionTech and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.15%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Oculus VisionTech.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Oculus VisionTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Rating)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.