Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.