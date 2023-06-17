Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Update

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,302. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

