Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $263.85 million and $10.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.18 or 0.06536072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04587485 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,536,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.