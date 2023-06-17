NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Shares Down 3.5%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 1,061,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,560,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

NXU Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXU during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXU in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NXU in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXU during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NXU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

