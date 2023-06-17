NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.85 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

