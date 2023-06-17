NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,269.29 or 1.00046202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

