Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 270,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

