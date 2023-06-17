Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 95,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. NU has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

