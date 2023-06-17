Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,523,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

