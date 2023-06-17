Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

