NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in NNN REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.64 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

