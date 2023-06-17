NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.56

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.77. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 22,601 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.75.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NL Industries by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NL Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NL Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

