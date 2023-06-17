Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 4,709 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 182,635 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.20 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

