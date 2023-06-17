Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $703,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

