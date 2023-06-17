Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $2.07 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

