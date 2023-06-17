Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.76 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

