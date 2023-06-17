NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Critical Survey

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 25.91% 2.38% 1.54% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 9 0 2.75 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $78.91, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 4.58 $477.00 million $3.77 16.56 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 498.59 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

