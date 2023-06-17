New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.29. New World Development shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

New World Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

