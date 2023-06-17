New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,176,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,510. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

