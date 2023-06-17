New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

Shares of URI traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.09. 1,133,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,876. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.94 and a 200-day moving average of $386.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

