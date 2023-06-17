New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.48. 3,618,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

