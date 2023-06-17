New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

