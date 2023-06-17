New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,725 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,985. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

