New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,534. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

