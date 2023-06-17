New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Stock Price Down 30.5%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) traded down 30.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 14,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

New Age Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

New Age Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.