Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 62.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.