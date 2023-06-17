Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

