Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $142.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 62.3% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $142,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

