Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.52 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

