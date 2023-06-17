Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,672,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,114.7 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
NTOIF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $51.96.
About Neste Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.