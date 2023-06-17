Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,672,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,114.7 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

About Neste Oyj

(Get Rating)

See Also

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.