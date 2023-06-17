Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at $28,728,239.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 96.19% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

