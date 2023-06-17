Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Surmodics Price Performance

Surmodics stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 166.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Surmodics by 408.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

