Needham & Company LLC Lowers Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $113.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

