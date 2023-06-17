Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 24,374 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.