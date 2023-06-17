Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
