National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,606,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,316,384.08.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

National Research Price Performance

NRC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 123,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,679. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

