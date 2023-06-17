National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.43. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,596 shares of company stock worth $170,426. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 79.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 85,150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

