Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.12.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.