Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

