Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.