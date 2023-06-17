Nano (XNO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $968,214.37

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and approximately $968,214.37 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

