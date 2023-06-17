My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $354,840.84 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $826,425.48 and $354,840.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016316 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.